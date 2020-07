By





RIDGEWAY – Ridgeway Mayor Heath Cookendorfer administered the oath of office to the town’s two newly elected town council members: Belva Bush Belton, left, and Don Prioleau. Belton is accompanied by her son Justin Martin and her husband David Curtis Belton. Belton returns to council after a six year absence. Prioleau, who has served on council for 20 years, begins his sixth term.