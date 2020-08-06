6th food distribution set for Aug. 13

By

WINNSBORO – The sixth Fairfield County distribution of free boxes of fresh produce is scheduled for distribution at five separate locations at the same time – Thursday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m.

Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables will be limited to two boxes per car, one box per household.

The five food distribution points are located at:

McCrorey-Liston School of Technology, 1978 SC Hwy 215 in Blair

Fairfield County Airport, 1291 Runway Road in Winnsboro

Fairfield Middle School, 728 US Hwy321 By-Pass, Winnsboro

Geiger Elementary, 150 TM, Cook Lane, Ridgeway

Mitford Fire Station, 70 Meeting Street in Great Falls

The drive-thru service is only available to Fairfield County citizens. An ID showing proof of residency is required.

USDA Farmers to Families box of fresh fruits and vegetables is provided by Senn Brothers.

These five food share drive-thrus are hosted by the Fairfield County Council, Fairfield Forward and the Fairfield County School District.