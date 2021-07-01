Public Works, Transit System announce changes in service

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Fairfield County Public Works has announced new hours of operation, effective July 5. All recycle sites will be closed on Mondays and Wednesdays, reducing the operation hours to 52 per week. Recycle centers will be open Sun. from 2 – 6 p.m. and on Tues. and Thurs. – Sat. from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The limb site, located on Old Airport Road, will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Hours of operation will be Mon. – Fri. from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fairfield County Transit System has revised the Transit-Go service, effective July 1.

Transit-Go, which operates Mon. – Fri. from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., is a general public dial-a-ride service that offers curb-to-curb transportation. Riders must contact the office (803-635-6177) with 24-hour notice to arrange the service. Fairfield County has posted a list of locations and prices on Facebook.