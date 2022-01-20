House burns after family lights fireplace to stay warm

By

Photo/Fairfield County Fire Service

BLAIR – After power had been out at their home for several hours on Sunday due to the storm, a Blair family of five tried to stay warm by building a fire in the home’s fireplace.

Shortly after, they noticed fire in the wall around the chimney. They reportedly tried unsuccessfully to douse the fire, and called 911. The blaze quickly spread, according to officials.

The first Fairfield County Fire Service units arrived at the home, located on 99 Road in Blair, about 3 p.m. and reported heavy fire. Units from Newberry County also responded for mutual aid.

According to the incident report, it took firefighters several hours to control the fire which occurred during the weekend winter storm that brought freezing temperatures and ice-forming rain to Fairfield County.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross assisted the family with food, housing and other necessities.

In addition to this house fire, Fairfield County fire units responded to over 100 calls that same day for downed trees and power lines, according to Fairfield County Fire Service Director Jason Pope.

“We can’t say enough about the men and women of the Fairfield County Fire Service,” Pope said. “They have been running all day; over 100 downed trees and power lines and a house fire. This just shows their dedication and commitment to our citizens.”