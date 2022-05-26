Molly Creek’s swim beach open at Lake Wateree

By

LAKE WATEREE – The swim beach is now open at Duke Energy’s largest access area to Lake Wateree. The Molly Creek Access Area at Lake Wateree opened in December 2021. It features two fishing piers, restrooms, trails, picnic areas and shelters, boat and trailer parking, boat ramps and a courtesy dock.

“Duke Energy is excited the community can enjoy Molly Creek Access Area and all it has to offer,” Christy Churchill, project manager for Duke Energy said. “We hope it will be a place families gather for years to come. Maintaining the natural beauty of this area is also important to our lake neighbors, the surrounding communities and to Duke Energy.”

The improvements at Lake Wateree are part of ongoing efforts to ensure quality recreation access areas are available for public use on Duke Energy-managed lakes. These investments are a result of commitments made by Duke Energy, Fairfield County and 69 other stakeholders in the Comprehensive Re-licensing Agreement signed in 2006 and required by the company’s hydroelectric operating license the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued in 2015.

The Molly Creek Access Area is located at 604 Island Road in Fairfield. The swim beach is open seasonally May through August.