Your meal will be cooked from scratch at Millie’s in Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY – Ring the cow bell outside the service window to either order food or pick up an order from Millie’s country food restaurant in Ridgeway. And what she hands through the outdoor pass-through window to the customer will not be made from frozen beef patties, or chicken cooked in the morning and set under a warming light for hours.

“You call in your order and only then is the food freshly cooked for you,” said owner, Mildred (Millie) Belton, a delightful woman who wears many hats.

Millie’s specialties include burgers, fried rice, fried liver and gizzards, Belton’s secret recipe homemade hash and on-site pit cooked barbeque – all freshly made just before the order is picked up.

Belton also offers favorites such as chicken and turkey wings, pork chops, fish, hamburger steak, pigs’ feet, and beef stew or spaghetti at select times.

Freshly cooked vegetables selections can include collards, green beans, okra, sweet potatoes, rice & gravy, potato salad and pinto beans.

“Since COVID, we’ve closed the indoor dining room and are currently exclusively a take-out restaurant,” Belton explained. “We’re expanding our outdoor seating to enable more of our guests to stay and enjoy their meals with us,” she said.

The restaurant, which began in 1985 as Millie’s and Willie’s Country Food, is family run. Millie’s late husband, Willie, grew up in Ridgway in a family of 26 children.

Current staff includes Jerry Belton, Treatcy Belton, Willie Belton and Judy Belton.

Customers begin lining up to ring the cowbell about 5 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday.

Millie Belton received her cooking certification from Clemson University, but she’s been cooking since she was four years old and at her mother’s side.

“Our success has been in sticking to cooking the foods that folks really like,” Belton explained. She is especially proud that the restaurant has always carried the “A” rating inspection scores from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

It all began next door in what is now the Faith Outreach Ministry, where Belton is the pastor. The church’s ministry is in feeding and clothing those in need. “I love people,” Belton explained, “and the restaurant is part of the ministry.”

On Sundays, free of charge, Millie’s feeds approximately 40 of the local population who need meals.

“It’s just what we do,” she says. Also, in September, they host a Family & Friends Day where they provide both food and camaraderie for the Ridgeway community.

Millie’s also caters events, with some as large as 300 people.

“We are flexible and can provide food by the plate or by the pan, with wait service if needed,” she said. “We do require 30 to 60 days’ notice to be able to meet our quality standards.”

Millie’s Country Restaurant offers not only authentic comfort food but old-fashioned love and compassion, which is even harder to find.

Hours are Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 11a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 to 5:15 p.m. for the last call in to pick up by 6 p.m. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday.

Millie’s is located at 1843 US Hwy 21 S, on the Blythewood side of Ridgeway.

Orders can be called in at 803-337-8640.