By

Becky Jo Beckham, 78, transitioned into eternity Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 6688 SC-269 HWY Winnsboro, South Carolina. Pastor Ben Rodgers will officiate.

Betty Jo Beckham was born September 26, 1943 in Winnsboro, SC. She went to her eternal home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late George and Bernice Plyler and the late Ben Deitz.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and an associate member of Bethel UMC where she served as church secretary and a member of the United Methodist Women. She worked in the Fairfield County Clerk of Court’s office from 1978 until 2016, serving as Deputy Clerk for 15 years, and as Clerk of Court for 15 years. She was also a member of the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce, volunteer for the American Red Cross, an avid supporter of Relay for Life, and Ladies in Red.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Harry James Beckham; her daughters, Carol “Dennie” Hamilton (Paul) of Chapin and Pamela D. Kirkland (Mike) of Winnsboro; her sisters Harriet Hodge (Larry), Janet Davis, Sharon Sullivan, Lynda Elder, and Cathy VonRossum; her cherished grandchildren, Lauren Hamilton (Brett), Plyler Hamilton (Mary), Denton Kirkland (Katie), Taylor Hamilton (Shelby), Joseph Hamilton, and Davis Hamilton; beloved great-grandchildren Jordan, Emersyn, Bennett, Ruth Anne, Esther, and Kenna Grace; many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and loving friends.

In addition to her parents, Betty Jo was preceded in death by first husband, Thomas Denton; stepson, Byron Beckham, and brother, George Plyler, Jr.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Harriet and Ginny for meeting our needs in so many ways, Agape Hospice, as well as her wonderful caregivers Desiray, Rosalind, and Siedah for their love and compassionate care throughout this journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the American Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer’s Association.