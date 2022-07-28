28 Fairfield residents file for November election

By

County Council

In the race for county council, multiple candidates are running for each of the four open seats.

In District 1, former Geiger Elementary School teacher/financial counselor Kennedy (Kenny) Robinson and former councilman Dan Ruff are challenging Councilman Moses Bell who is completing his first term.

District 3 Councilman Mikel Trapp, who has served on council since 2010, is being challenged by Peggy Swearingen. After turning in his signature petition to run for Trapp’s seat, Former Fairfield Deputy Administrator Davis Anderson decided not to run in District 3.

District 5 Councilman Douglas Pauley will be running against two challengers, Kirk Chappell and Reginald Robinson.

District 7 Councilman Clarence Gilbert, also a trustee for the county’s MUSC-Fairfield Emergency hospital, is being challenged by Lisa Brandenburg, a Fairfield County School District employee.

School Board of Trustees

Of the four school board members running for office, only two face competition. District 7 Trustee Darreyl Davis, Executive Director of Believers and Achievers non-profit, will face Kolisa Willingham Douglas, and District 2 Trustee Sylvia Harrison, who has served two terms on the board, will face Claire MoMo Quales. No candidate filed to run against Trustees Henry Miller (Dist. 3) or Carl Jackson, Jr. (District 5).

Treasurer

Longtime Treasurer Norma Branham is running unopposed.

Auditor

Anne Bass and Frank Johnson have filed for the auditor’s job that is being vacated by Peggy Hensley who has served in that seat since 2004.

Probate Judge

Brad Caulder and Talia Harper-Seals both filed to run for Probate Judge, a post held by Pam Renwick who is retiring. Fairfield Attorney Michael Moore dropped out of the race after registering to run for the seat.

Solicitor

Randy Newman is running unopposed for Solicitor for the sixth circuit.

State Rep. (Dist. 41)

State Representative Annie McDaniel is being challenged by Jennifer Brechiesen.

Watershed Conservation District

Four candidates are running for the Watershed Conservation District: Eric Cathcart, Claudia Dean, William Ladd, Jr. and William Wishert.