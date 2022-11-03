Eagle XC claims 1A State Runner Up

By

Pictured from left: Head of School and coach Kristen Chaisson, Haley Autry, Hayden Branham, Harper Branham, Ileanna Derrick, Ada Bass, Hannah Britt and coach Sam Johnson. | Photo: Shannon Woodard

WINNSBORO – For the first time in the program’s short history, Richard Winn’s girls’ cross country team took home hardware at the SCISA 1A State meet. The Eagle finished in second place behind Cross Schools, beating out Thomas Hart Academy, Oconee Christian School and Cambridge Academy.

Young Eagle standouts Hayden Branham (6th grade) and Ileanna Derrick (7th grade) were the top two finishers on the day. Branham finished at 20L34.12 and Derrick finished at 21:57.33, her season best.

Three other Eagle runners also had season best finishes. Hannah Britt finished third for the Eagles and in 18th place overall at 25:23.32. Harper Branham finished in 19th place with a time of 25:29.30, and Haley Autry rounded out Eagle runners with a time of 33:39.14.

“What this young team did today was amazing,” Head of School Kristen Chaisson wrote on Facebook following the meet. “They are a special team and will continue making a name for themselves at RWA! I am a proud coach and these kids just set the bar high!”

Also competing at the meet individually were Noah Britt and Carson Taylor, who both had season best finishes. Britt finished at 24:41.63 and Taylor at 24:49.12.