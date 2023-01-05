New council members to be sworn in Jan. 9

By

WINNSBORO – Four county council members will be sworn into office on Monday night, Jan. 9 in an abbreviated council meeting that will be followed by a reception honoring the new councilmen. After the meeting is called to order, the four will be sworn in including the two incumbents: Doug Pauley and Clarence Gilbert and two newcomers: Dan Ruff and Peggy Swearingen.

Pauley and Gilbert are each serving their second four-year terms. Ruff served one term previously that ended in 2018.

Pauley represents District 5, Gilbert represents District 7, Ruff will represent District 1, replacing Moses Bell, and Swearingen will represent District 2, replacing Mikel Trapp.

Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month.