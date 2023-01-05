New H-Tax, A-Tax policy up for vote Jan. 6

By

BLYTHWOOD – During a special called meeting on Dec. 19, Blythewood Town Councilmen Donald Brock and Rich McKenrick presented what they called a landmark recommendation for the overhaul of how council administers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year of state and local accommodations tax and hospitality tax revenue.

Brock, McKenrick and Councilman Sloan Griffin spoke favorably for the proposal that would call for the administration of the tax-funded awards to adhere to state law. Currently, and in past years, funding has been allocated to both non-profit and for-profit entities.

Under the proposed guidelines, most current SAT, LAT and HTAX funded events would receive reduced funding or not qualify at all for funding. Instead, some of that funding would be redirected to capital assets, projects and improvements and pay for needed infrastructure and other big ticket things for the town in accordance with the state statute.

Council voted to defer a vote on the recommended policy until June 6 at the Manor. The Voice has not been able to confirm with town hall that the vote will be on the agenda for a 9 a.m. council meeting on June 6, to set goals for the coming year.

The complete policy proposal can be viewed here.