By

WINNSBORO – After working 41 years in the Fairfield County Probate office – 32 of which she served as the elected Probate Judge – Pam Renwick (center front in red) is retiring.

Friends and colleagues hosted a reception in her honor at the Courthouse last week.

Renwick’s last day in office was Thursday, however she will be in the office some in the coming weeks to assist newly elected Probate Judge Brad Caulder who took office Tuesday.