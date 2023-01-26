Three teens charged in Fairfield shooting

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has charged three juveniles in a shooting-related incident where a home was struck by gunfire.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., Jan. 2, near the intersection of Columbia Road and 2nd Street in the Winnsboro area.

A group of juveniles were on foot on Columbia Rd when three of them produced firearms and began shooting at a vehicle that was traveling past them. As they were shooting at this vehicle, stray bullets struck a nearby occupied residence.

All of the juveniles who were involved then fled the area on foot. Neither the vehicle being shot at, nor its occupants, could be located or identified. An investigation has determined that the shooting was not random and that the juveniles were targeting the above-mentioned vehicle.

Through the ensuing investigation, FCSO deputies were able to identify 3 juvenile suspects and they have been charged with Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, Assault and Battery 1st Degree, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Because all parties involved are juveniles, these charges will be handled in Family Court.