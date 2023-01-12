Whitaker not present at swearing in

By

WINNSBORO – As four council members were seated Monday night and a new council convened before a larger than usual audience in council chambers, County Administrator Malik Whitaker was not present for the event.

Whitaker

“We have no idea why he was not here,” said new Council Chairman Douglas Pauley. “I had no notification that he would not be attending.”

Whitaker was selected as the new City Administrator for Chester Dec. 13, 2022. That same day, he gave his notice to Fairfield County Council that he will be leaving his position at the county on Jan. 15, 2023. The previous Fairfield County Council voted in December 2022, to give Whitaker a new one-year contract.

It has not yet been disclosed when Whitaker will report to work in Chester.

Whitaker has recently come under fire in Fairfield County for approving bids and signing contracts for multi-million dollar projects without council’s consent. He has also been the target of criticism from both Fairfield citizens and employees in response to two separate surveys.

On Monday night, council discussed in executive session a proposed contractual arrangement involving the selection of an interim administrator for Fairfield County government. There was no vote on the issue following executive session. A special called meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 to discuss the agenda item further and possibly vote.