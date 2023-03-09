Win $200 in The Voice’s Bracket Challenge

By

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Madness is just around the corner, and you could capitalize on that by winning some extra cash in The Voice’s NCAA Men’s March Madness Bracket Challenge, which can be found in the March 9 issue.

The winner of the contest will be presented two $100 bills after the April 3 National Championship game. A tie will be determined by the percentage of correctly predicted games.

Rankings of teams will be presented on Selection Sunday (March 12). So how do you enter? Cut out the bracket on page 8 of the March 9 issue of The Voice of Blythewood or The Voice of Fairfield County, fill out the 68-team bracket, make your picks, and send it in by midnight March 15.

Photocopies of the entry form will not be accepted. The Voice will count only one entry per person, and all entries must be postmarked by midnight March 15.

Because Selection Sunday is held the same week that the tournament begins, the contest entry form will not be published again. Make sure to fill out this week’s form.