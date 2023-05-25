Griffins take 6 titles at 2A state meet

By

From left, 4×100 relay state champions Chris Pearson, Roman Davis, Jayden Boyd and Tydarion Grier; Sharmelle Holmes, 100m, 200m 100m hurdle and long jump state champion; and Hank White, 800m state champion.

Photo: Fairfield Central

COLUMBIA – Fairfield Central track and field members claimed six first place finishes at the South Carolina High School League’s 2A State track meet last Friday at Spring Valley High School.

Griffin runner Sharmelle Holmes took home a neck full of medals, claiming four of the school’s six titles. Holmes took first place in the 100m dash with a 12.23 finish, 200m dash at 24.74, 100m hurdles with a 15.09 finish and in long jump at the 18-11 mark. Her 100m hurdle time and long jump mark were new personal records.

Holmes just finished her junior season for Fairfield Central. The wins bring her state title count to 5 as she claimed the 100m dash in the 2022 meet. She also finished second in 200m and in long jump at the state meet last year.

Hank White (5) in the 400m before moving from the middle of the pack to take the lead. | Photo: Milesplit

Hank White took the other individual title for the Griffins with his first place finish in the 800m run. White came from the middle of the pack and overtook the lead after one lap.

“Here comes Hank White from Fairfield Central,” the announcers said. “Here comes Hank White! There goes Hank White – this is the final two turns here. Pulling away. Good job by White. Hank White wins it!”

White crossed the line at the 2:00.42 mark, over a second ahead of the second place finisher, who, according to announcers, was a heavy favorite. White is a sophomore at Fairfield Central. He also competed in the 1500m run and placed sixth with a time of 4:33.91, just under a second shy of his personal best time set at the Upper State championship.

Photos: Milesplit

Fairfield Central’s 4×100 relay team also claimed a first place finish – and in dramatic fashion.

“They’re off,” the announcers said. “Fairfield Central’s the one to watch. It’s going to be down to [lanes] 3, 4 and 5.”

Running in lane four, the Griffins took the lead on the last leg and completed with a photo finish against Wade Hampton and Newberry.

The Griffin runners came in at 42.34 and Wade-Hampton runners finished at 42.36. Roman Davis, a junior, ninth grader Jayden Boyd, and sophomores Chris Pearson and Tydarion Grier made up the state champion relay team.

Also competing at the meet for Fairfield: