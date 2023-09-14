Subdivision of more than 1,000 homes proposed for Fairfield County

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — As many as 1,000 to 1,600 residential units could be coming to Fairfield County if Fairfield County Council approves a request from Haven Homes to rezone 392 acres from Industrial (I-1) zoning to Residential 2 (R2) zoning.

The property, bordered by Gum Springs Road, Devil’s Race Track and Highway 34, was rezoned just over a year ago from Rural Residential District (RD-1) zoning to Industrial zoning despite an outcry against the industrial zoning from residents in the area.

Some of those same residents now worry that R2 zoning could bring what it allows – higher density with duplexes and triplexes as well as single-family homes. Homes in the surrounding area are mostly high end homes on large acreage parcels.

According to officials knowledgeable of the proposed project, the buildout could take 10 years or longer.

The developer is looking to Winnsboro for water and sewer, according to Winnsboro Town Manager Jason Taylor.

“We have sufficient capacity to provide service out there,” Taylor said. “But we do have limited capacity and would have to review the project and look at how it will affect our capacity moving forward.”

Two other developers are also looking at property for subdivisions in Fairfield County. Officials say the homes are following Scout and could bring growth to the County.

Council’s next regular meeting will be held on Sept. 25 6 p.m. at 250 North Walnut Street in the new county government complex.