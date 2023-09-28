Ridgeway Council proposes $300 fine for tall grass

By

RIDGEWAY – Ridgeway residents will have to keep their properties mowed and the trash picked up or face a $300 fine.

The Ridgeway Town Council voted unanimously earlier this month to add the penalty to the Town’s existing ordinance that addresses unsightly weeds or grass that is more than a foot high and trash on town property. Such unsightliness would be deemed a nuisance.

The penalty would apply if the property is non-compliant beyond a 15-day notice.

The language for the fee amendment will be added at a later meeting, Mayor Heath Cookendorfer said. A public hearing on the amendment will also be held later.

Residents who are fined can appeal their case before the magistrate.

Councilwoman Belva Bush Belton asked that the motion include consideration for property owners who are traveling out of town or for other reasons are unable to adhere to the ordinance.

The motion passed 5-0.