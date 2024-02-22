Four running in Ridgeway election

By

Belton

McClurken

Porter

RIDGEWAY – The regular April 2, 2024, election set for the Ridgeway town government will include three candidates for two seats and an unopposed candidate to fill the unexpired term of mayor.

Johnson

Council seats currently held by Belva Bush Belton and Donald Prioleau will be open.

Belton will be looking to retain her seat on council to return for her second term, but Prioleau will be retiring after serving on council for the last 24 years.

Also hoping to capture one of the two open seats on council are newcomer Brenda McClurken and Doug Porter, who served in prior years.

Current council member Rick Johnson is running for the unexpired term of mayor which was left vacant in December after former Mayor Heath Cookendorfer left office to return to his home state of Kentucky.

Johnson is unopposed.

The last day to register to vote in the election is March 4, 2024.

Voting will take place in the new Ridgeway Fire Station, located at 350 S. Palmer Street, in Ridgeway. The hours of voting on Election Day will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Only citizens residing in the Town of Ridgeway city limits and are properly registered to vote will be eligible to vote in this election.

For more information about the election or voting, please call 803-635-6255.

Check your voter registration information at SCVotes.org.