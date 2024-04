By

Photo: Tina Johnson

RIDGEWAY – The recently elected mayor and two councilwomen were sworn into office in the Town of Ridgeway earlier this month.

Belva Bush Belton, left, was sworn in for her third term on council, council member Rick Johnson was administered the oath of office as mayor, and Brenda McClurkin was sworn in for her first term on council.

Magistrate Katrina Washington administered the oath of office.