Blythewood beset with investigations

BLYTHEWOOD – Over the weekend, The Voice emailed questions to RCSD about the use of several words that appeared in a report issued last week regarding the incident at the Manor on Sept. 11 when Michelle Layman went to deliver a check for her husband.

Deputy Chief Maria Yturria, Office of Professional Development at RCSD answered: “We are currently investigating any criminal violations that have occurred in reference to all the referrals from citizens and town officials. We will not comment on any issues until our investigation is concluded.”

There are a number of investigations going on currently in the town, but when asked if the Manor incident is under investigation by RCSD, there was no reply from Yturria.

Manor Investigaton

After town council members voted last week for town hall to release the surveillance video of the Sept. 11 Manor incident, town hall has not asked RCSD to investigate the incident. Sources in the town government say they have no knowledge that RCSD is looking into the incident.

Town government sources also say the Town is not looking into disciplinary action in regard to the incident.

Attorney General’s Opinion

There are multiple active investigations and an AG inquiry concerning Blythewood officials.

After pledging to abide by the voters’ will regarding the July referendum, Mayor Sloan Griffin requested an Attorney General’s opinion as to whether it is permissible to implement a new government structure before the new government is established on Nov. 27. Town officials said the town attorney has issued an opinion on that request and that it will not be moving forward to the AG.

Council Investigation

The mayor requested that Sheriff Leon Lott investigate claims made against him by members of town council. Town officials say that investigation appears also to not be moving forward.

Ethics Investigation

The SC Ethics Commission launched an investigation in August concerning the comping of reservations at the Manor. Subpoenas have been issued, and that investigation is ongoing.

Reservation Investigation

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking into reservation issues concerning a sports program at the Manor, but Town officials say nothing has been reported at this time on that investigation.