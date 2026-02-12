Mavericks tap Puckett to lead softball program

By

WINNSBORO – Midlands STEM Charter School is looking to a local legend to help build its softball program from the ground up. The school announced this week the hiring of Carsten Puckett as Head Softball Coach, bringing a resume defined by historic firsts and elite-level experience to the Winnsboro campus.

Puckett’s name is well-known in South Carolina softball circles and around Fairfield County. Growing up in Ridgeway, Puckett played high school softball for Cardinal Newman in Columbia.

As a high school sophomore, she made history as the very first in-state player to commit to the Clemson University softball program. Her high school career was decorated with accolades, including being named a South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year nominee and winning the prestigious South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) “Miss Softball” award.

Now, she is transitioning from the diamond to the dugout, looking to build a culture of purpose and passion at Midlands STEM.

“I’m excited to lead the softball program here,” Puckett said. “This program is being built with high expectations from day one. The new softball field being built will be more than just a place to play. It will be our statement piece, representing growth, pride, and the standard we are setting.”

The hiring comes at a pivotal time for the school’s athletics, as infrastructure projects like the new field signal a commitment to competitive sports. CEO Dr. TK Kennedy noted that Puckett’s background in elite competition—which included travel ball at the national level before her finishing out her collegiate career at the College of Charleston—is exactly what the school needs.

“Coach Puckett brings a level of experience, discipline, and passion that will elevate our softball program from the start,” Dr. Kennedy said. “Her commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the field reflects the values we strive to instill in our students every day.”

While Puckett brings a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a minor in Coaching and Athletic Leadership to the role, she insists her focus is as much on the person as it is on the player.

“Coaching softball matters to me, but coaching young women is what truly motivates me,” Puckett said. “On the field, I focus on developing strong, confident athletes. Off the field, I am dedicated to helping them develop the character and leadership skills they will need to succeed long after their playing days are over.”