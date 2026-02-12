Search continues for Sabrina Heinz

By





BLYTHEWOOD – Twelve days after Sabrina Heinz, 49, went missing, law enforcement continues to search for clues that might lead to finding her.

On Wednesday, there was no new information, according to a Richland County Sheriff’s Department public information officer.

“At this time, we ask the community to continue sharing Ms. Heinz’s information. Investigators continue to follow up on every lead we receive. When more investigative updates are available, they will be posted to Press Box,” the PIO wrote in answer to an inquiry from The Voice.

Heinz has been missing since Friday, Jan. 30, when her supervisor notified RCSD that she had not shown up for work at the Shell gas station on SC-200 in Winnsboro. She was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28, around 10 p.m. at the same gas station.

An RCSD incident report stated that her vehicle had “run out of gas and had cut off.” Her personal belongings were found inside the abandoned vehicle, a 2010 Honda CRV, which she had been driving. It was located on the shoulder of the southbound land of I-77, approximately two miles north of Blythewood Exit 27.

Heinz is described as a white female, 5’2” and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved, collared red shirt with a black long-sleeved shirt underneath and black pants.

RCSD urges anyone with information to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.