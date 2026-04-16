Fairfield County purchases land on Peach Road

Graphic: Fairfield County Economic Development

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County has announced the acquisition of the remaining property needed to fully assemble the Peach Road Industrial Site, a master-planned industrial park positioned to support long-term economic growth, job creation, and new capital investment in Fairfield County.

With this acquisition, the site now totals approximately 462.3 acres and is fully controlled for future industrial development, according to a county press release. The completed assemblage allows Fairfield County Economic Development to move forward with a coordinated development strategy, including infrastructure planning, site due diligence, and targeted industry recruitment, according to the release.

The park is located at the corner of Devils Race Track Road and Peach Road, approximately 0.25 miles from U.S. Highway 321 and 3.5 miles from Interstate 77, providing regional connectivity. The site is well-suited for industries such as advanced manufacturing, distribution and logistics, and light industrial operations.

“This acquisition represents a long-term investment into Fairfield County’s future,” said, Vic Carpenter, Fairfield County Administrator. “The site positions our community to attract quality jobs, strengthen our tax base and compete for transformative economic opportunities.”

The site is located within Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s service territory, making it the only industrial site in the county with access to that provider. This creates a unique competitive advantage, allowing prospective companies to choose between locating in Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s territory or Dominion Energy’s territory based on their operational needs.

The park is expected to accommodate a range of project sizes and configurations, offering flexibility for prospective employers.

“We are proud to support the county on this industrial site.” Said, Bruce Bacon, CEO of Fairfield Electric Cooperative. “This is a significant step forward in strengthening economic development opportunities within our service territory and look forward to continuing to work alongside Fairfield County to help attract investment, create jobs, and support long-term growth for the communities we serve.”