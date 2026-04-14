Twin brothers in custody following targeted April 6 shooting in Winnsboro

Raekwon Hollins, left, and Jaekwon Hollins

WINNSBORO — The final suspect sought in a coordinated attack that left a 7-year-old wounded is now in custody, along with his twin brother, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier today.

Raekwon Hollins, 20, surrendered to authorities without incident on Wednesday morning. His twin brother, Jaekwon Hollins, was also taken into custody and booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center. Jaekwon faces conspiracy charges for allegedly helping plan the attack.

The arrests are the latest developments in the April 6 shooting at a residence on Blair Circle. According to investigators, the shooting was not a random act of violence but a “calculated” and “coordinated” ambush.

Police say a total of seven individuals arrived at the scene in two vehicles just after 11:00 p.m. The group reportedly approached within 130 feet of the home and unleashed gunfire, discharging at least 18 rounds into the house and a nearby vehicle.

A 7-year-old girl inside the home was struck in her lower left leg. She was rushed to a Columbia hospital for surgery to remove the bullet. While she has since been released, officials say she faces a “long road to recovery.”

“This case involves calculated and dangerous actions that put innocent lives at risk,” said Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery. “We will continue to pursue everyone involved and ensure they are held accountable.”

Raekwon Hollins faces a battery of felony charges, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Top row (l-r): Kelley, Kennedy. Bottom (l-r): B Gibbs, A Gibbs, Ashford | Photos: Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals charged in connection with the April 6 shooting has risen to nine. Previously charged individuals include Davon London Ashford, 19; Akeem De’Shawn Montel Gibbs, 29; Breshanna Marie Gibbs, 18; and several others, including a 16-year-old male whose case was referred to Family Court.

Sheriff Montgomery noted that while the primary suspects are now in custody, the investigation remains active. Investigators are still reviewing evidence and conducting interviews, and additional charges or arrests remain possible.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to urge anyone with further information regarding the incident to contact them at 803-635-4141 or reach out to Investigator Barry Gilbert at 803-815-4130.