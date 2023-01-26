Gregory named R2 interim super

By

Gregory

COLUMBIA – Former Blythewood Middle School Principal Nancy Gregory has been named Interim Superintendent for the Richland Two School District just two days after the board voted 6 – 1 to accept the resignation of the district’s former superintendent, Baron Davis.

Gregory has more than 40 years of experience with Richland Two and served most recently as the district’s chief instructional officer.

Richland Two released a video last week in which Gregory outlined three priorities she will pursue in her new job: student achievement, fiscal responsibility, and building partnerships with families, community, and business leaders.

“My goal is to make sure we keep doing the things that have made our schools successful,” Gregory said, “and relentlessly strive to improve in important areas such as student achievement and our high school graduation rates. The great work of this school district requires honest assessment, stability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

“Richland Two is blessed to have many talented leaders working throughout the school system,” current chair of the Richland Two School Board Lindsay Agostini said. “We have called on one of them to lead us through this period of transition. Nancy Gregory has been a champion for children for 40 years. We share a vision that school success centers around student achievement, school safety, and supporting teachers and parental partnerships. I look forward to working with her to continue to provide a quality education for all students.”

Gregory was a popular principal at Blythewood Middle for 9 years, and during that time she was named the state Middle School Principal of the Year by SCASA, and the school was named Palmetto’s Finest.

And there were other prestigious awards as well – the Red Carpet Award from the South Carolina Department of Education, Palmetto Silver Award, School of Promise Flagship Status and the school was named a National School to Watch.

The school was also a leader in technology and received the Intel Award of Distinction in Technology and South Carolina Technology Educators Award – Innovative Programs.

Gregory received individual state and national recognition from the MetLife and National Association of Secondary School Principals Middle School Principal of the Year in 2005-2006. Additionally, SCASA recognized her in 2007 with the William B. Harley Administrator of the Year award and in 2019 with the District Administrator of the Year award.

Gregory will serve in the interim position through the end of the school year.