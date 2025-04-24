Dutchman Marina celebrates reopening April 26

By

Dutchman Marina is located at 5546 River Road. | Contributed

LAKE WATEREE – The new owners of the Dutchman Marina will hold a grand reopening celebration on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The marina, which was devastated by a fire on Dec. 28, 2021, has been fully rebuilt by new owners, bringing expanded services, and new features to the community.

New co-owner Mark Koncz promises an action-packed day full of live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and more on Saturday.

“We want the event to be a memorable day for both the local community and visitors alike as Dutchman Marina ushers in a new chapter on the western shores of Lake Wateree near Lake Wateree State Park,” Koncz said.

“We are incredibly excited to open our doors to share the new Dutchman Marina with our guests,” he said. “The fire was a challenging time for everyone in the surrounding area, but with the support of our amazing community, we’ve rebuilt and improved our marina, creating a space that everyone can enjoy. We look forward to celebrating this grand opening with our friends, families, and visitors from near and far.”

Grand celebration highlights include live music performances throughout the day showcasing local talent; boat, kayak, and paddleboard rentals; family friendly activities including games, face painting, and corn hole; raffle prizes including free boat rentals, marina gift cards, and exclusive offers.

There will be other festivities for the day as well as a variety of year-round activities and services for the whole family.

The Marina offers live music on weekends, a vibrant karaoke night on Thursdays, and a permanent food truck on-site, open Wednesdays through Sundays. A rotating selection of additional food trucks will be on site Fridays and Saturdays.

Outdoor seating has been expanded at the new marina with a permanent food truck on site.

Dutchman Marina is located at 5546 River Road, Winnsboro, SC, formerly the site of Dutchman Creek Marina & Restaurant. The newly built marina now includes updated docks, boat slips, a revamped fuel station, and a pet friendly waterfront bar.

For more information about Dutchman Marina or the grand reopening event, please visit our website at Dutchman Marina.com or follow us on social media at @DutchmanMarina.