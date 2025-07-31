Blythewood couple brings event venue and gym to town

By

The FIT Event Showroom and FIT 365 workout lounge are located at 11031 Wilson Blvd.

BLYTHEWOOD – A Blythewood couple, Kimberly and John Fields, opened his and hers storefronts last month at Blythewood’s newest retail building located at 11031 Wilson Boulevard. Kimberly operates Fit Event Showroom and Rentals, and John operates FIT 365, a fitness lounge next door.

“We call this the fit complex,” Kim said with a smile. “You can come here to celebrate as well as promote life health. When we moved to Blythewood three years ago, we embraced what we saw as the spirit of the town – faith, family, and connectivity,” she said.

“The inspiration behind our two businesses is the desire to be trauma disruptors and to defy the odds against negative generational cycles.”

Kimberly Fields, in the FIT Event Showroom

FIT Event Showroom & Rentals

Walking into Kim’s event showroom is a glamorous experience with a celebration vibe. Elegant display tables stationed around the room glisten with gold, silver and glass appointments against a floor to ceiling backdrop of black fabric gathered across one wall.

The FIT Event space is available for micro weddings, parties, baby and bridal showers, corporate meetings, and more.

While the room fairly bustles with glam, a weekend booking with FIT Event starts at only $900 for six hours or $1,300 for 12 hours. The space accommodates 75 people seated at tables or 100 people for a standing cocktail hour.

“We can do all the planning so you can have all the fun, or brides and party hosts can plan their own event, choosing their own décor from a selection of tables and Chiavari chairs, tableware, linens in black or white, and more, including Bluetooth enabled sound,” she said. “The same luxury selections are available for rental at a remote location.”

One of the tables on display.

FIT Event also offers a list of preferred caterers, photographers, and DJs for customers if needed.

With over 20 years in the event planning business, Kim offers an extensive list of vendors she can call on for a variety of events.

FIT Event Showroom is open Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p. m; Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., and closed Sundays.

To book an event, visit www.fit4thekingdom365.org on the web, or go to FIT Event Showroom and Rentals on Facebook or Instagram. For more information, call (803) 404-2585.

FIT 365

Next door, John Fields oversees the fitness lounge.

Here, members can work out on a number of pieces of exercise equipment – a stationary machine that offers as many as 20 different movements, a rowing machine, a weight room, stationary bikes, treadmills, and a Peloton which offers streaming instruction during the workout experience. FIT 365 also offers two private workout rooms.

John Fields works with a teen in the FIT 365 fitness lounge. | Photos: Barbara Ball

“We’re not your traditional gym,” Fields said. “It’s not intimidating here. While we have a number of workout machines available, you’re not going to be bombarded with equipment when you enter. It’s set up as more of a boutique style lounge with a one-on-one experience with our staff and trainers,” he said.

“We not only offer workout equipment, but we offer a holistic workout experience for the mind, body, and soul as well,” he said. That includes access to nutritional information and products, a massage room, a Christian herbalist out of Louisiana who provides gym members with natural health supplements for their health or to help with workouts.

Members also have access to two personal trainers each week, as well as a lounge, and a gear store that offers not only nutritional supplements but tees and sweats as well.

Membership is $25 per month for individual memberships or $55 per month for families. Yearly rates are $200 for an individual and $600 for a family.

FIT 365 is open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays by appointment. For more information about Fit.365 visit www.fit4thekingdom365.org on the web, Fit For The Kingdom on Facebook, or call 803-404-2585.

Both of the Fields’ businesses are located at 11031 Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood. FIT 365 is located in Suite C, and FIT Event is located in Suite D.