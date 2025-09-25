ALA Blythewood to host welcome event on new campus

By

ALA Blythewood hosted an information session at Doko Manor on Sept. 22. | Charter Institute at Erskine

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood’s newest school, for grades pre-k through 12, is a tuition-free public charter school. Set to open in fall 2026, American Leadership Academy (ALA) is ramping up preparations.

The school says it will offer a comprehensive K-12 education guided by the R.A.I.S.E. values – Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Service, and Excellence. Located at 10301 Wilson Blvd, across from the new Scout Motors plant, ALA Blythewood says it is positioned to serve as a cornerstone of the area’s rapidly growing development hub.

After hosting a full room for their Sept. 22 information session at Doko Manor, ALA has a welcome event planned on their new campus on Thursday, Oct. 2 from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will give interested families an inside look at the school community.

“Be among the first to visit our new campus, learn about our academic programs, and enjoy delicious food from local food trucks,” the description of the event says.” This is a great opportunity to experience the unique culture and values that set ALA Blythewood apart—we can’t wait to welcome you and your family!”

According to the school’s website, American Leadership Academy (ALA) has built successful schools across the country. With oversight by Charter One, an education management organization, ALA says it will meet the needs of Blythewood students.

ALA says its families can expect:

An environment where students respect themselves, others and their country

A program of rigorous academics with value-based curriculum

A supportive school family where students are encouraged to be themselves and express their talents

A well-rounded educational experience where students can thrive in the classroom and on the field through sports, specials and other extracurricular activities

For more information on the welcome event or the school, visit alaschools.org/sc/Blythewood-k-12.