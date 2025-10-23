Midlands STEM rallies behind one of its own

By

The school and community supported Damien at Sonic on Oct. 16. | Photos: MSCS

WINNSBORO – As the saying goes, “the heart of a small town beats in its people.” And right now, the heart of Midlands STEM Charter School is beating fiercely as it rallies for one of its own: Damien Wilkes.

Damien, a senior at Midlands STEM, was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma just over four months ago. And Midlands STEM is refusing to let him fight alone. It’s not just fundraising; it’s a #DamienStrong movement, fueled by love, hope, and an unbreakable spirit.

As school began in mid-August, the organizing began. “Maverick Family – let’s rally together,” the school posted with a photo for a Sept. 20 event to benefit Damien. The post asked that the school community come together to lift up Damien, describing him as “an incredible student, athlete, and friend.”

“Let’s pack the gym and show Damien he’s not fighting alone,” the post continued. “Together, we are #DamienStrong.”

Fairfield Gospel Bluegrass performed at the Sept. 20 benefit night.

The benefit night was held in the school’s gym. More than just an event, it was a heartfelt evening with fellowship, music, and family. It featured a concert by Jonathan Douglas and Fairfield Gospel Bluegrass. Between donations accepted at the door, and a live auction and a 50/50 raffle, over $3,200 was raised for Damien’s treatments.

“Thank you to all that came out and showed support for Damien last night,” his mom wrote in a Facebook post following the event. “Damien definitely felt all the love!”







The wave of support continued into October. Just last week, Sonic hosted a special “Dine for a Cause” to benefit Damien. A simple, easy way to spread love and hope, Sonic donated 25% of attendees’ bills directly to the Damien Strong fund.





And then there’s the heart of it all. The school’s Laps of Love walkathon, an annual tradition now in its third year, students, staff, families, and community members walk together in a sea of vibrant colors representing various cancer awareness ribbons—pink, green, orange, blue, violet—a powerful display of unity and remembrance for everyone touched by cancer.

This year’s walk has narrowed its focus on Damien. And it isn’t just symbolic; it’s tangible support.

Participants are encouraged to donate at least $5, knowing every cent goes to Damien as he continues his fight. And for a little extra fun, the school created a friendly competition – the homeroom that raises the most money gets to celebrate with an ice cream sundae party.

Originally set for Oct. 31, the walk has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. The school says that families who would like to participate must register by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28

With his school and community standing strong, Damien has an army of love behind him. The support for Damien has extended to his family.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support received so far,” Damien’s mom shared in a post on spotfund.com in early June. “He has a long road ahead of him but he has a village behind him!”

The school says it hopes to make this year’s Laps of Love the biggest one yet – “walking for hope, strength, and love.”

For more information on the Laps of Love event, contact Midlands STEM Charter School at (803) 815-1524.